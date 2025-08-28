Ondo bans basic school graduation parties

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — THE Ondo State government, yesterday, banned graduation parties for nursery and junior secondary school students, citing the financial burden such ceremonies place on parents and guardians.

The state government described the practice as unnecessary, exploitative and a needless financial burden on parents.

Speaking during a meeting with proprietors and proprietresses of private schools, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Igbekele Ajibefun, said that the decision followed reports that some schools compel parents to spend huge sums on elaborate ceremonies, uniforms and souvenirs for pupils who are not yet completing their basic or secondary education.

Ajibefun said that graduation ceremonies should be limited to pupils completing primary six and Senior Secondary School (SS 3), saying they remain the officially recognised exit points in the state’s education system.

Aside from the ban, the commissioner announced that the state government also prohibited the practice of compelling parents to buy new textbooks every academic session when the same books are still in use.

According to him, siblings of a pupil should be allowed to use the same instructional materials for a period of time, to ease the financial burden on households.

Ajibefun said: “We will not go below the minimum acceptable standard. Any school that fails to comply should find another business to do. Education is too sensitive to be compromised.”