Olubadan-designate Ladoja arrives in Ibadan

…set for coronation rites

By Adeola Badru

Oba Rasidi Ladoja, the Olubadan-designate, made a significant arrival at his family home in Isale-Osi, Ibadan, on Monday at 1:20 PM.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by family members and friends who gathered to celebrate this momentous occasion.

In honour of his new role, a special interfaith prayer session was organised, incorporating both Muslim and Christian traditions.

Following the prayers, Oba Ladoja is scheduled to proceed to his residence in Bodija later in the day, as preparations for the upcoming coronation rites continue.