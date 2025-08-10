Olowo, stakeholders reject Ikare as Capital of proposed Ose State

…Senator Bode Olajumoke Appointed to Lead Owo/Ose Agenda

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, has led traditional rulers, political leaders, and stakeholders from the Owo and Ose Local Government Areas in Ondo North Senatorial District to reject the proposal for the creation of “Ose State” with Ikare-Akoko as its capital.

The objection was made during the Owo/Ose Community Stakeholders Conference held at the Owo Town Hall.

The proposed Ose State was introduced in a bill sponsored by Hon. Ifeoluwa Ehindero, representing Akoko North-East/North-West Federal Constituency, which recently passed first reading in the National Assembly. The bill, titled Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, 2025, proposes Ikare-Akoko as the state capital.

Reading the communiqué of the conference, Chief Olugbenga Ale, former Chief of Staff to the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, said the stakeholders unanimously opposed the capital’s proposed location.

“The recent proposition for the creation of ‘Ose State’ with its capital unilaterally designated as Ikare-Akoko, without due consultation with the indigenous people of Owo and Ose, constitutes a grave affront to the sensibilities, historical standing, and aspirations of the two local government areas,” the communiqué stated.

The stakeholders stressed that any such proposal must be based on broad consultation, legal process, and equitable representation. They described the current proposal as “procedurally defective, politically provocative, and economically unviable.”

Citing history, they noted that Owo once served as the administrative headquarters of the defunct Owo Division, which included the present Akoko region and parts of today’s Kogi State.

“By every legal, historical, and socio-political metric, the Owo/Ose axis remains the authentic fulcrum of governance and development in Ondo North,” the communiqué continued.

The conference resolved that: Any future effort to create a state or redraw administrative boundaries must involve inclusive consultations and constitutional processes.

If a new state involving Owo and Ose is to be created, Owo is best suited as the capital due to its infrastructure, history, and centrality — although this too should be subject to internal consultations.

The federal government should recognize the Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) created by the Ondo State Government, as this would support grassroots development.

In his remarks, the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye, called for unity between Owo and Ose communities, noting their shared heritage.

“Owo and Ose are inseparable — we share the same tradition, language, and culture. This meeting is to foster unity and chart a common course,” he said.

He urged all stakeholders to avoid divisions and work together to protect their collective interests.

“We must prepare for the future together. United we stand, and united we must remain.”

At the end of the meeting, participants unanimously appointed Senator Dr. Bode Olajumoke to lead advocacy efforts on the Owo/Ose position concerning the proposed state.

The communiqué concluded with a call to action: “This communiqué stands as a declaration of the united position of the Owo and Ose people — to protect their historical relevance, political representation, economic interests, and security. It is also a call for vigilance, unity, and strategic engagement in pursuit of a more equitable and inclusive Nigerian federation.”