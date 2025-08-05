Okpebholo’s aide, hails SSG Ikhilor

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Special Adviser to Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Ms. Sally Suleiman has praised the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor, as “a man of exceptional intellect, unwavering dedication, and exemplary service.”

Suleiman made these accolades in a statement issued in Benin City to celebrate Ikhilor’s birthday where she highlighted the SSG’s impact on governance in Edo State, commending his humility, principled leadership, and human-centred approach to public service.

“Your support, leadership, and commitment have inspired me personally but have also made a profound impact across the government,” she said.

Suleiman described Ikhilor as “a cerebral and principled leader whose clarity of thought, humility, and passion for humanity continue to set a standard for us all.”

She offered prayers for continued divine guidance and success in his life, beseeching, “Allah to continue to bless Ikhilor with wisdom, good health, and greater heights in all your endeavours.

She also wished the Edo SSG “a truly memorable birthday and many more impactful years ahead.”