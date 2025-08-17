Okpebholo lauds APC’s victories in Edo by-elections

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

The Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on Sunday congratulated Senator-elect Joe Ikpea, and Member-elect of the House of Representatives, Omosede Igbinedion, on their victories in last Saturday’s Edo Central Senatorial and Ovia Federal Constituency by-elections.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, quoted Governor Okpebholo as praising the voters for coming out in their thousands to vote massively for the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ikpea and Igbinedion.

Governor Okpebholo reassured the electorate that with the resounding victory of the APC and its candidates, Ikpea and Igbinedion, the 2027 presidential election will be a walkover for President Tinubu in Edo State.

“This victory is a clear indication of the trust and confidence the people have in Ikpea and Igbinedion’s abilities to represent their interests effectively at the National Assembly.

“I have no doubt that Ikpea and Igbinedion will be strong and powerful voices for our State, working tirelessly to attract development and ensure that the people of Edo Central and Ovia Federal Constituency receive the attention they deserve,” the Governor added.

The governor also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair, and credible election and praised the security agencies for maintaining peace and order throughout the electoral process.

He called on all stakeholders to support Ikpea and Igbinedion as they embark on this new journey of service.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to working with all elected officials, regardless of political affiliation, to advance the progress and development of Edo State.

“On behalf of the Government and good people of Edo State, I wish Joe Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion a successful and impactful tenure. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that will bring about positive change and prosperity for our State,” the Governor concluded.

Vanguard News