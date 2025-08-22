Ojakovo remains recognized APC leader in Ethiope East — Omaraye

By Etop Ekanem

Isiokolo, Delta State – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Comrade Terry Omaraye, has reaffirmed the leadership status of Chief Love Okeoghene Ojakovo as the recognized leader of the APC in Ethiope East Local Government Area.

Omaraye, who spoke with journalists in Isiokolo, said Chief Ojakovo’s leadership and commitment to the growth of the party have been consistent over the years, especially during the 2023 general elections.

“Chief Love Ojakovo has shown dedication, sacrifice, and unwavering loyalty to the APC in Ethiope East. His contributions toward building the party at the grassroots remain invaluable,” Omaraye stated.

He emphasized that Ojakovo has played a pivotal role in consolidating party unity and structure across various wards in the local government area. “As a leader, Chief Ojakovo has the right to contribute and give direction on matters affecting the APC in Ethiope East,” he added.

Addressing concerns over recent internal disagreements, Omaraye urged party stakeholders to maintain unity and mutual respect, particularly in light of the evolving political landscape in the state.

“We must ensure that our actions are in line with the party’s democratic values and objectives. Recognizing and supporting longstanding leaders like Chief Ojakovo will strengthen our base and foster cohesion,” he said.

He further appealed to party leadership at the national level to continue supporting efforts that promote inclusion, respect for structure, and unity within the party at the local level.

“In conclusion, Chief Love Ojakovo remains a respected and acknowledged leader of the APC in Ethiope East. Collaboration and dialogue are essential as we work toward the party’s continued growth and success,” Omaraye said.