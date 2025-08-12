Ohams marks 60th birthday with art exhibition

By Chukwuma Ajakah

Frontline humorist and cartoon editor of The Sun newspapers, Albert Ohams, will celebrate his 60th birthday with an art exhibition titled Mastery and Milestones. The event will take place at the Spotlight Creative Hub, Victoria Island, Lagos, from August 30 to September 6, 2025.

The exhibition will feature approximately 30 works by Ohams, showcasing nearly four decades of his prolific career. Ohams, who also serves as the West African representative for the Cartoonists Rights Network, will entertain guests with his signature rib-cracking and editorial cartoons. His exceptional work has earned him numerous awards, including the Nigerian Media Merit Award (NMMA) Cartoonist of the Year, the Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME) in editorial cartooning, the Wole Soyinka Investigative Journalism Award in editorial cartooning, and the BBC Budget Monitoring Best Cartoonist Award, among others.

A member of Cartooning for Peace—an international organization that promotes global peace through cartoons—Ohams held his first solo exhibition, Cultural Glimpses, at the Nigerian Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1995.He has also participated in several solo and group exhibitions both in Nigeria and abroad. Notable shows include Albert Ohams: 35 Years’ Strokes of a Master Cartoonist at the Four Points Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, in 2019, and In a Pot of Hot Soup, a group exhibition of contemporary Nigerian artists at SOAS, University of London, in 2022.

A devoted Jerusalem pilgrim, Albert Ohams began his cartooning career with the Weekly Eagle newspaper in Aba, Imo State. He has since worked with The Nation newspaper (Aba), Vanguard newspapers, Prime People magazine, Ikebe Super, Champion newspapers, and has been the cartoon editor at The Sun newspapers for over two decades.

Among the works to be exhibited are No Food for Lazy Men, The Struggling Market Women, This is Lagos, and Juice of the Labour, among others.

Special guests of honor include Chief Francis Okeke (Udubonch of Ukpor), Chairman of FRANJANE Hotel and Suites, Okota, Lagos, alongside numerous art lovers and diplomats invited to the exhibition.

A member of both the Society of Nigerian Artists and the Cartoonists Association of Nigeria, Ohams is married with children.