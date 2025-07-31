Ogun, UNICEF advocate for behavioural change in fight against child killer disease

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State government in collaboration with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has advocated for social and behavioural change interventions aimed towards addressing key child rights issues.

They also assured not relent in their efforts at ensuring that all nursing mothers, pregnant women and children receive adequate and up to date vaccinations in order to guarantee the survival and well-being of children in the State.

These were part of resolutions at the quarterly meeting of the Social and Behavioural Change (SBC) Committee, organized by the State Ministry of Information and Strategy in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The quarterly meeting which discussed various methods and techniques in reaching out to different stakeholders on ways to step up acceptance of vaccination and immunization in order to fight killer diseases among pregnant mothers and children, saw health experts and stakeholders underlining the significance of early childcare, timely vaccination and active community involvement.

The meeting held in collaboration with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), had in attendance representatives of government ministries, civil society organizations, media partners, among others.

The SBC Committee formally regarded as S-SOMTEC, focuses on fostering integrated and evidence-based social and behavioural change interventions that address key child rights issues.

The multi-sectoral committee is aimed at driving positive behavioural change at individual and community levels by addressing barriers that hinder children’s well-being across various areas.

Addressing participants at the meeting, the UNICEF SBC Consultant in Ogun State, Mr. Michael Oyediji, said childhood illnesses such as polio and measles remain a threat, especially when preventive measures are ignored, emphasizing the need for proper hygiene practices and public health education to curb infections.

Oyediji also encouraged expectant mothers to attend at least four antenatal clinic visits to detect health risks early and reduce maternal and infant mortality.

A health educator with the Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board, Waheed Elegede, urged all parties to fully comprehend the different illnesses that children are prone to so that they can effectively educate the public.

He listed various diseases like hepatitis, tetanus, measles, diarrheal, human papillomavirus infection among others, stressing that they can be prevented by getting vaccinated .

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Strategy, Waheed Adesina, said reforms in federal investments, health, education, and social policy must go beyond awareness, and called for deliberate efforts to address cultural, economic, and psychological barriers.

He noted that the capacity-building and mobilisation techniques for immunization, are lifelines connecting policy to the grassroots, where a child’s survival often hangs in the balance.

He said, “behavioural change is the bedrock of progress. Whether in immunization drives, health education, or social policy, success hinges not on awareness alone, but on dismantling deep-seated barriers—cultural, economic, and psychological—that hinder positive practices”.

Adesina commended the Programme Director, Kemi Ewedairo-Yusuf, and her team, for their tireless efforts in ensuring that plans materialize into the protection of lives for every community in the state.

Kemi Ewedairo-Yusuf, in her welcome address, noted that the gathering was a testament of shared commitment not only to inform but also inspire action that transforms lives across Ogun State.

“The agenda before us reflects the urgency of our mission—from capacity building to mobilisation techniques for immunization. Let us engage with purpose, knowing that every idea shared here has the potential to ripple through communities, fostering healthier, safer futures for our children and families.”