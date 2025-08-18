Ogun Govt declares August 20 public holiday for Isese Day

The Ogun Government has declared Aug. 20 a public holiday to commemorate the annual Isese Day celebration.

The date was conveyed in a statement released by Mr Kayode Akinmade, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Monday in Abeokuta.

“It will be recalled that the date was formally declared a public holiday in 2023, following a motion passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly and the concurrent approval of Gov. Abiodun.

“The day is set aside to celebrate Yoruba religion and traditions,” he said.

Akinmade stated that the introduction of Isese Day as a public holiday by the Ogun government reflected Gov. Abiodun’s recognition of the vital role that Yoruba heritage and practices play in the state’s identity and cultural landscape.

“Isese Day serves as an opportunity for adherents of the Yoruba religion to honour their ancestors, engage in traditional practices and promote the values and teachings inherent in their spiritual beliefs.

“The celebration not only fosters a sense of community among practitioners but also invites the broader society to appreciate and respect the rich cultural tapestry that the Yoruba tradition contributes to Nigeria,” he said.

