Ogun by-election: Abiodun votes, hails peaceful conduct

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, cast his vote in the Ikenne/Sagamu/Remo North Federal constituency by-election at Polling Unit 002, Ita Osanyin, Iperu Ward 3 in the Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

After voting, the governor hailed the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission for its preparedness to ensure the success of the election.

He told newsmen that he was impressed with the early arrival of electoral materials.

He said, “I have just exercised my franchise. I am quite impressed with the feedback I got this morning that electoral materials arrived early. There is also an impressive turnout.

“Everybody is going about voting peacefully. In some places, maybe because of the weather, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machine took some time to capture. So far, everything is so good.

“I want to thank INEC for being on top of the game as usual. Obviously, year in and year out, the electoral body keeps improving in the quality of services. Basically, everything is going on well.” (NAN)