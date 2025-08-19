Ogun APC suspends Senator Gbenga Daniel, Hon. Folarin

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended former governor and current Senator representing Ogun East, Senator Gbenga Daniel, along with Hon. Kunle Folarin, citing allegations of anti-party activities.

The suspension was announced in a statement by the APC State Director of Publicity, Nuberu Olufemi, and made available to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to the statement, both members were suspended by their respective wards—Ward 4 and Ward 6 of Sagamu Local Government—after they were invited to appear before disciplinary committees set up to review complaints against them but did not do so.

“In exercise of its powers, the State Working Committee of the APC in Ogun State affirms the suspension of Senator Gbenga Daniel and Hon. Kunle Folarin by their respective wards,” the statement said.

The APC State Working Committee, chaired by Chief Yemi Sanusi, reviewed the reports of the disciplinary committees during its meeting on August 19.

The party said the suspension followed due process and emphasized its commitment to upholding party discipline and procedures.

It added that the suspension is pending further review and outcomes of the ongoing internal processes.