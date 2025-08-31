Ogugu Ntu-egbenese community celebrates New Yam Festival after 30 years

… Monarch extols Gov Mbah for restoring peace

By Chinedu Adonu

The people of Ogugu Ntu-egbenese Ancient Kingdom in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State have celebrated the New Yam Festival for the first time in 30 years.

The festival, hosted by the Traditional Ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Aloysius Chidozie Ogbonna Jnr, took place at Central School, Ogugu, and brought together the three major villages—Ezioha, Amanabo, and Ibite—as well as friends and well-wishers.

In his address, Igwe Ogbonna said the event symbolised the official opening of the yam harvest season for farmers in the community. He expressed joy at the revival of a cultural practice that had been abandoned for decades and thanked the people of Ogugu Ntu-egbenese for their support in restoring the community’s traditions.

The monarch noted that beyond its cultural significance, the festival served as a unifying force for the people. He urged the youth to embrace their heritage with pride and preserve the values of their forefathers for future generations.

Igwe Ogbonna also commended the leadership of Governor Peter Ndubisi Mbah for supporting traditional institutions and assured the governor of his community’s cooperation.

Similarly, the member representing Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Chimaobi Sam Atu, congratulated the community on the maiden festival. Describing it as a moment of pride and renewal, he encouraged the continuation of such events, which, he said, foster unity and stability.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Awgu LGA and Traditional Ruler of Agunese Mmaku, HRH Igwe Cyprian Nevobasi, described the celebration as a cultural revival that brings pride to the Awgu clan. He stressed that cultural festivals should be encouraged, as they remain vital for peace-building, social bonding, and development.

In a goodwill message, the Traditional Ruler of Mburubu Ancient Kingdom, HRH Igwe Engr. Dr. Jerry Patrick Onuokaibe, praised the resilience of the Ogugu people in preserving their culture. He encouraged youths to channel their energies into productive ventures that would uplift their community and pledged continued collaboration with other traditional rulers to sustain cultural revival in Enugu State.

The festival attracted over 32 traditional rulers, local government chairmen, and captains of industry, among others.