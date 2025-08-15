‘Obsessed’ Sesko will star for Manchester Utd – Amorim

Manchester United’s Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has backed Benjamin Sesko to torment Premier League defenders, saying Manchester United’s new striker is ready to face Arsenal in their top-flight opener on Sunday.

Sesko joined United from RB Leipzig in a deal worth up to £73.7 million ($99 million) last Saturday.

Armed with the predatory instincts and physical stature, the 22-year-old Slovenian will spearhead Amorim’s bid to revitalise United after their worst season since 1973-74.

Sesko could join fellow United new-boys Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in Amorim’s overhauled attack, starting with Arsenal’s visit to Old Trafford this weekend.

“He can play different types of football,” Amorim told reporters on Friday.

“He is going to learn but he has a great potential and I can see Ben being a striker for Manchester United for a lot of years.

“That’s why we paid so much money to have a striker that will have his history in our club.”

Asked if Sesko could start against Arsenal, the United boss said: “We didn’t have a lot of time but he’s ready.

“Physically, he’s ready. That is a big component in our league. Then, he’s really smart. Every detail that he asks, he’s a guy that is always thinking.

“He spends all afternoon here working on his fitness, so he’s ready to play. We will see if he’s going to start.”

Sesko scored 21 goals for German side Leipzig last term and has made a good first impression on Amorim at United’s new-look Carrington training complex.

“He’s one guy who stays here, has lunch, and goes to the medical department, does the stretching,” he said.

“He is always thinking about football. He’s really obsessed about that and that is a good thing because you don’t have to think about that aspect with that young guy.

“I don’t need to tell Ben, ‘Ben, this is Manchester United, a lot of pressure, you have to perform, you need to be ready for the physicality, we need to be ready, every game is like do or die’.

Sesko’s arrival in Manchester has raised fresh questions over the future of United striker Rasmus Hojlund.

The 22-year-old Denmark international has been strongly linked with an exit, just two years on from joining from Atalanta.

Hojlund said on United’s pre-season tour that he wants to stay at United, but reports of a potential move to AC Milan persist.

“He is one more option,” Amorim said. “We will see. We are focused on this game and Rasmus is still our player.”

