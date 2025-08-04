Oando, NCIC empower youths in renewable energy

Youth

By Henry Ojelu

As part of efforts to tackle youth unemployment and advance climate action, the Oando Foundation in collaboration with the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre, NCIC, has launched the Green Youth Upskilling Programme, GYUP, a hands-on initiative focused on building technical and entrepreneurial capacity in renewable energy and sustainable waste management.

The programme is designed to equip 25 young Nigerians with the skills and mentorship needed to thrive in the green economy. The nine-month initiative also includes seed funding to support participants in launching climate-smart businesses.

Speaking at the launch, Head of the Oando Foundation, Ms. Tonia Uduimoh, said the programme addresses two critical national challenges — youth unemployment and climate vulnerability.

“Over the next nine months, 25 exceptional youth selected from more than 8,000 applicants will receive hands-on training, mentorship, and startup funding to develop businesses in renewable energy and circular economy sectors,” Uduimoh said.

According to her, the programme is part of the Foundation’s LEARNOVATE strategy, specifically its PLANET component, which focuses on promoting equitable and climate-sensitive education.

“The goal is not just to train these young people, but to transform them into local experts and job creators capable of delivering real-world environmental and economic solutions,” she added.

Also speaking, Chief Executive Officer of NCIC, Mr. Bankole Oloruntoba, described the programme as the result of two years of planning and stakeholder engagement aimed at creating a scalable model for green job creation.

He said the shortage of technical talent remains a major obstacle to Nigeria’s climate economy, despite its vast potential.

“To build a thriving green economy, we must address the technical skill gap between our ambition and the reality of implementation,” Oloruntoba said.

“This programme is about execution. We’re developing young professionals who can install, service, and innovate within renewable energy and circular economy sectors,” he added.

Oloruntoba outlined the programme’s three-phase structure: sector mapping and engagement, technical training and apprenticeship, and a grant scheme for top-performing participants. The training also includes modules on entrepreneurship and soft skills to ensure participants are job- and business-ready.

“We aim to see 25 functional green businesses launched from this cohort.Ten of these startups will receive catalytic funding, and all participants will complete apprenticeships for hands-on industry exposure,” he said.

He urged the participants to embrace the opportunity and view themselves as future consultants, innovators, and employers.

“This isn’t just training — it’s a launchpad. Your success will help shape the narrative of Nigeria’s green future,” Oloruntoba said.