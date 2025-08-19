NYSC slams attack on corps member in Anambra

…vows action; reaffirms commitment to welfare, security of corps

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has strongly condemned the assault on a Corps Member, Edema Elohor Jennifer (AN/24C/0626), by operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

The incident occurred when the vigilante operatives allegedly forced their way into a Corps Lodge, accusing occupants of engaging in illegal activities without providing evidence.

According to a statement issued by NYSC management in Abuja, the operatives ordered all occupants to submit to a search during which Edema, who was visiting the Lodge, was assaulted. The case has since been reported to the police, and investigations are ongoing.

The NYSC reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare and safety of Corps Members, warning that it would not tolerate any acts that endanger them.

“Management wishes to restate its strong commitment to the welfare and security of Corps Members nationwide and would not condone any individual or group undermining their safety for whatsoever reason,” the statement read.

The scheme further expressed dismay over the incident, stressing that justice must be served. It also urged host communities and security agencies to collaborate in ensuring a safe environment for Corps Members.

“Members of the public are enjoined to provide adequate security for Corps Members in their places of primary assignment and host communities,” it added.

The NYSC assured that necessary steps are being taken to address the incident and prevent a recurrence.