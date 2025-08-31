NUT disowns violent political gathering at its Kaduna facility

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) has distanced itself from the violent political gathering that took place on Saturday at one of its facilities in Kaduna.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the National President of NUT, Comrade Audu Titus Amba, said the union neither authorised nor endorsed the event.

“NUT completely dissociates itself from what happened on Saturday in our facility. If we had known earlier that such a political activity was planned, approval would not have been granted,” he said.

Amba explained that the NUT property in question was developed through the “End Well” initiative ,a contributory welfare scheme established in 1999 by teachers in Kaduna State to support members during retirement or unforeseen challenges.

According to him, many teachers were able to build homes and improve their welfare through the contributions, which also gave rise to the NUT Hotel in Kaduna.

He expressed concern that the same facility, built from teachers’ sacrifices, was used for a political event that later degenerated into violence.

“The NUT Hotel belongs to teachers in the state. Had members been aware of the nature of the gathering, access would not have been granted,” he stressed.

Amba, who also serves as Deputy National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), recalled past policy disagreements between the union and previous administrations in the state, particularly on workers’ welfare. He noted that teachers remain committed to their professional duties and would not want their facilities dragged into partisan disputes.

The union appealed to political actors to respect public institutions and refrain from using them in ways that could tarnish their image or disrupt their operations.

Vanguard News