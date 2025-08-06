NUPRC confirms 1.8 MMBOPD milestone, credits collaborative efforts along eastern pipeline corridor

ABUJA — The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has announced that Nigeria’s crude oil production peaked at 1.8 million barrels per day (MMBOPD) in July 2025 — a significant development that aligns with recent commendations for improved pipeline surveillance and operational collaboration along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline.

This production increase was disclosed by the Chief Executive of NUPRC, Gbenga Komolafe, who was represented by Enorense Amadasu, the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, at a Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) event in Lagos.

“We are glad to report that we crossed the 1.8 MMBOPD mark on peak production last month, with average production hovering at 1.78 MMBOPD,” Amadasu said.

The announcement follows a recent world conference hosted by the Pipeline Host Ethnic Nationality Leaders (PHENL), where delegates acknowledged the role of Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd (PINL) in contributing to improved monitoring and stability in pipeline operations within the region.

PHENL had called on the Federal Government and relevant agencies to sustain and strengthen ongoing partnerships aimed at supporting national crude production goals.

According to NUPRC, the “1 MMBOPD Incremental” initiative — a collaborative project to enhance oil output — has recorded progress through stakeholder engagement and policy reforms. Since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, NUPRC has gazetted 21 key regulatory frameworks, with more underway.

Some of the key regulations highlighted include: Upstream Petroleum Measurement Regulations, enhancing data accuracy and transparency, Gas Flaring, Venting, and Methane Emissions Regulations, supporting environmental sustainability and Host Community Development Regulations, encouraging local participation and social inclusion

Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation Regulations, aimed at boosting energy access and strengthening local supply chains

Other regulatory actions include safety guidelines, decommissioning standards, and frameworks to promote responsible end-of-life asset management.

The NUPRC boss reiterated the Commission’s commitment to optimizing production efficiency and reducing operational disruptions through better planning and scheduling of maintenance activities.

He further emphasized the Commission’s sustainability vision through the Upstream Oil & Gas Decarbonisation & Sustainability Blueprint, anchored on seven strategic pillars to prepare the sector for global competitiveness and long-term investment.

“We call on all operators to collaborate with us as we integrate decarbonisation measures in field development, facility engineering, and production operations,” he said.

The announcement reflects Nigeria’s ongoing efforts to meet its production targets through a combination of regulatory clarity, technological deployment, and strategic partnerships — signaling renewed momentum in the nation’s oil and gas sector.