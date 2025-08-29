Nsukka Catholic Diocese mourns passing of Bishop Emeritus Francis Okobo

By Nwafor Sunday Polycarp

The Catholic Diocese of Nsukka has announced the death of its Bishop Emeritus, Most Rev. Francis Emmanuel Ogbonnia Okobo.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Vicar General of the Diocese, Rev. Fr. Amuluche Greg Nnamani, the Church expressed deep sorrow over the loss, while submitting to the will of God.

The statement, shared on the official Facebook page of the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Most Rev. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah, confirmed that Bishop Okobo passed away on the morning of August 29, 2025, at the Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu.

“Further information over this sad event will be communicated later. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement added.

Bishop Okobo, who served the Diocese with distinction until his retirement, is remembered for his pastoral commitment and contributions to the growth of the Catholic community in Nsukka and beyond.