NSCDC deploys 20,850 personnel for Saturday’s by-elections in 12 states

NSCDC officials

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed 20,850 personnel to ensure protection of lives and Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI) for the Saturday by-elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to conduct by-elections in 16 constituencies in 12 states on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babatunde Afolabi, on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the NSCDC Commandant-General (CG), Ahmed Audi, while deploying the personnel, said that they were deployed to ensure a hitch-free bye-election in the 16 constituencies across 12 states of the Federation.

Audi assured the public of the corps’ readiness to secure election materials, safeguard officials and monitor the whole election process in synergy with the Nigeria Police Force, which is the lead agency in election duty operations.

He charged the 12 state commandants on professionalism and respect for citizens’ fundamental human rights and ensuring a peaceful conduct of the bye-election.

“You are hereby directed to work in synergy with relevant sister security agencies within Anambra, Edo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Ogun, Oyo, Taraba, Kogi, Kano, Niger and all states where the by-election would be held,” Audi said.

The CG urged eligible voters to come out massively to vote for the candidates of their choice as a symbol of their franchise and fundamental rights. (NAN)(