NPID to Tinubu: Protect Kyari from ‘baseless attacks’

Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Nigeria Professionals in Diaspora (NPID) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene and protect Mallam Mele Kyari, former Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), from what it described as ‘baseless attacks’ and unwarranted restrictions on his accounts.

The group warned that such actions could discourage Nigerian professionals abroad from returning to contribute to national development.

In a statement signed by NPID President, Dr. Olawale Oguntonade, the group expressed concern over the treatment of Kyari, a reformer widely recognised for his contributions to the country’s oil sector.

“This type of attack is not good for Nigeria. It sends a wrong signal to hardworking professionals who may consider returning to serve their fatherland. If a man like Mele Kyari, who gave his all to reposition NNPCL, can face such challenges, what encouragement remains for diaspora Nigerians?” Oguntonade asked.

The NPID highlighted Kyari’s achievements at NNPCL, including financial turnaround, transparency initiatives, and major projects such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline.

According to the group, NNPCL transitioned from a loss-making entity to a profit-making organisation, recording significant profits in recent years under his leadership.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu has publicly commended Kyari’s contributions, describing him as a reformer who repositioned Nigeria’s oil sector to attract global investments.

However, the NPID expressed concern that Kyari is now facing undue scrutiny and called for clarity on the matter.

“We urge Mr. President to intervene and ensure that Kyari is treated fairly. He deserves recognition for his contributions, not unwarranted challenges,” Oguntonade said.

The group also addressed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), commending its anti-corruption efforts but urging it to ensure that its actions remain transparent and fair.

“Public service is not a crime. Targeting individuals without clear justification discourages Nigerians in the diaspora from returning to serve and risks demoralising dedicated patriots at home,” Oguntonade emphasised.

Meanwhile, the NPID revealed plans to honour Kyari in the United Kingdom in November 2025, with President Tinubu and the UK Prime Minister expected as special guests. The event will celebrate Kyari’s contributions to Nigeria’s oil sector and his commitment to reform.

The NPID warned that allowing such challenges to persist could have long-term consequences for Nigeria’s development.

“Today, it is Mele Kyari; tomorrow, it could be another patriot. Nigeria must ensure that its reformers are supported, not unfairly targeted. His legacy of reform and service to Nigeria remains significant and should be acknowledged,” Oguntonade declared.