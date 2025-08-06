NPAN mourns Doyin Abiola

Doyin Abiola

LAGOS – The Nigerian media industry is in mourning following the death of veteran journalist and media trailblazer, Dr. Doyin Abiola, who passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at the age of 82.

In a condolence message issued by the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), where she served as a trustee until her death, the association described Dr. Abiola as “a quintessential journalist and media guru” who served the industry with unwavering dedication till the end.

NPAN President Kabiru Yusuf and Secretary Feyi Smith, in the jointly signed statement, expressed deep sadness at her passing, noting that despite her age, the news came as a shock.

“Though she lived to the ripe age of 82 years, this by no means mitigates the shock of receiving the news of her passage,” the statement read. “In all, we take solace in the fact that she left an indelible mark in the newspaper industry and served the industry till her death.”

Dr. Abiola made history as the first woman to be appointed editor of a national daily in Nigeria in 1980 when she took the helm at National Concord. She went on to become the first female managing director and editor-in-chief of the Concord Newspapers Group in 1986, breaking barriers and paving the way for future generations of women in journalism.

Her remarkable career and service to the media earned her several accolades, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

“On behalf of the Executive Council of our esteemed Association, we commiserate with her entire family, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm and former staff of the defunct Concord Newspapers,” NPAN stated.

The association prayed for comfort for her family and loved ones, acknowledging her immense contributions to the press and the legacy she leaves behind.

Dr. Abiola, wife of the late Chief MKO Abiola, winner of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, will be remembered as a formidable force in Nigerian journalism—an editor, leader, and mentor whose impact transcended generations.