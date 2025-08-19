NPA commits to enhanced port efficiencies for export growth

NPA

By Godwin Oritse

MANAGING Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, has tasked his team to renew commitment towards continuous improvement of port efficiencies with a view to sustaining the positive export performance Nigeria has recorded so in 2025.

Speaking during the recently concluded NPA Management Retreat in Onne, Rivers State, Dantsoho said: “We are proud of the excellent work being undertaken by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) as evident in the increased export numbers passing through our platforms, but we cannot rest on our laurels, we must commit to a continuous improvement paradigm of Port operations and service delivery that places high premium on issues of sustainability”.

Dantsoho further stated: “Minimizing environmental impact through eco-friendliness, promotion of social responsibility, and ensuring long-term economic viability are the drivers of global progress, and we cannot afford to be left behind. We owe posterity a duty to infuse sustainability paradigms into the way we do things.”

At the Retreat themed, “Repositioning the Nigerian Ports System for Sustainability”, which focused on reviewing and optimizing operational processes to enhance service delivery, the management team undertook a Business Process Re-engineering to identify and address bottlenecks and inefficiencies, ensuring a more customer-centric approach.