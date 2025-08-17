Nothing like “Women Supporting Women” in Nollywood – Peju Johnson

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress Peju Johnson has dismissed the popular notion that women support one another in the Nigerian film industry. The actress, known for her bold personality and captivating screen presence, made the statement during a recent appearance on Oyinmomo TV.

Sharing her personal experience, Johnson recounted a shocking incident on a movie set.

“I was on a movie set where I had already shot about five scenes the previous day. When I returned the next day to continue filming, the producer came and instructed them to delete all the scenes I had done. She told them to remove me from the production. We never had any fight prior to that. And it wasn’t just her, her friends were also there and they supported her decision. There’s no such thing as ‘women supporting women’ in our industry,” she said.

Johnson also used the platform to address speculation that she underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her body.

“I have a big belly and I felt like removing the fat from it. I only worked on my stomach, not my whole body, and I did it for personal reasons. I like looking good. It wasn’t done to impress anyone or to ‘pepper’ people. It was purely for myself,” she explained.