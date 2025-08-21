Northwest university secures full accreditation, opens for admission

By Musa Ubandawaki & Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Northwest University, Sokoto, has recorded a major milestone with the successful accreditation of all its academic programmes, a feat that now positions the institution among the leading private universities in Nigeria.

Following this achievement, the university has formally announced the commencement of admissions into various programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session. The development is expected to attract fresh intakes into its five faculties and the College of Health Sciences.

Speaking on the breakthrough, the Registrar, Alhaji Umar Musa Garun Baba, said the College of Health Sciences will be admitting candidates into Medicine (MBBS), Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Radiography, Physiotherapy, Public Health, and Environmental Health.

The Faculty of Computing and Sciences has also been cleared to run degree programmes in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Cyber Security, Information Technology, Biology, Chemistry, Industrial Mathematics, and Physics with Electronics.

According to the Registrar, the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences will admit students into Business Administration, Public Administration, Sociology, Psychology, Accounting, Banking and Finance, Mass Communication, Public Relations, and Information and Media Studies.

In the Faculty of Education, approved courses include Library and Information Science, Educational Management, Educational Technology, Special Education, Computer Science Education, and Social Studies Education.

Similarly, the Faculty of Law will be enrolling students into its Bachelor of Laws (LLB) programme, opening opportunities for aspiring lawyers to pursue their career ambitions within the university.

On the admission requirements, Alhaji Umar explained that candidates seeking entry through the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) must have chosen Northwest University as their first choice and obtained a minimum score of 150 in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination.

“For Direct Entry,” he added, “candidates are expected to present at least an A-level qualification with credit passes in relevant subjects.”

He emphasized that Northwest University remains committed to delivering academic excellence, moral discipline, and innovative research while assuring parents and guardians of a serene and conducive learning environment.

The Registrar urged all interested applicants and guardians to visit the university’s permanent site at Kalambaina, along BUA Cement Road, Sokoto, for inquiries and admission guidance.