Northwest leaders, security chiefs unite against terrorism, banditry

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna — Stakeholders from security and development sectors gathered in Kaduna on Tuesday for the Northwest Summit on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE), calling for a coordinated regional strategy against terrorism, banditry, and extremist ideologies challenging the sub-region.

The summit, themed “Articulating a Regional Approach and Response to Violent Extremism in North West Nigeria,” was organised by the Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism Knowledge Innovation and Resource Hub (PCVE-KIRH), in collaboration with the National Counter Terrorism Centre under the Office of the National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), and other partners.

Delivering the keynote on behalf of the National Security Adviser, the National Coordinator of NCTC, Major General Adamu Laka — represented by Commodore Ahmed Abubakar Madawaki — said that the centre was leading efforts to tackle violent extremism through intelligence sharing, community empowerment, deradicalisation, rehabilitation, and institutional capacity-building.

He attributed the rise of violent extremism in the region to porous borders, weak governance, climate pressures, and poverty, urging states to accelerate the development of State and Local Action Plans. “The NCTC provides the national coordination platform, but success depends on communities, local governments, and states taking ownership of preventive initiatives,” he said.

Jaye Gaskia, speaking for PCVE-KIRH, stressed the need for a unified regional approach, noting that extremist groups are mobile and operate across state and international borders. According to him, responses limited to individual states would only displace the threat rather than solve it.

He added that addressing root causes such as poverty, unemployment, weak service delivery, and grievances would require inclusive and people-focused governance.

In his welcome address, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State — represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Sule Shuaibu SAN — called for a comprehensive strategy beyond military operations. “Violent extremism threatens human security and national development. It has displaced communities, disrupted education, and eroded institutional trust. Our response must be anchored in justice, inclusion, and opportunities for our youths,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kaduna’s commitment to peacebuilding through human capital development, empowerment initiatives for women and youths, and collaboration with traditional and religious leaders.

Outcomes from the summit will contribute to the National PCVE Summit later in August and feed into the proposed Northwest Security Strategy being coordinated by the Office of the National Security Adviser.