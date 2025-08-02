Northern Soul, Hip-Hop Night showcases rising stars from North East and beyond

Rising Nigerian-born artist TMJ stole the show at the Northern Roots Soul & Hip-Hop Party, held at Pilgrim in Newcastle, in a high-energy event that spotlighted emerging talent from across the North East and beyond.

The free-entry gig featured a diverse lineup of acts, but TMJ’s performance of his Afrobeats hit Yawa proved the standout moment, energising the crowd and affirming his growing influence in the UK’s northern music scene. Known for his track Get Up, featured in the Netflix film Payday, TMJ blended original material and sharp covers in a set that resonated with raw emotion and danceable rhythms.

Headline act Kema Kay, a respected name in the Newcastle music circuit, also drew acclaim for his performance of tracks from his latest album This Day, delivering a set marked by lyrical depth and powerful storytelling.

Other standout performers included Georgia May, whose Neo-Soul sound and strong stage presence impressed, as well as MCXXNE, SISI, Gift, Sushi Sound, Miss Bundz, Fletchy, Rob Rez, and Benny Benjamins — all contributing to a colourful and diverse showcase of talent. DJ Jamal G kept the energy flowing seamlessly throughout the night.

The event, blending genres and cultures, highlighted a dynamic shift in the region’s music culture — one increasingly shaped by the African diaspora, particularly Nigerian artists like TMJ.

With events like Northern Roots gaining traction, it’s clear that the North East is no longer on the fringes of the UK music scene. It’s becoming a hub for innovation, with TMJ emerging as one of its most compelling voices.