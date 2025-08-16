Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze denies battling with stroke

*Clem Ohameze

Nollywood actor Clem Ohameze has dismissed social media reports suggesting he is battling a stroke and has been abandoned by his children.

In a video obtained on Saturday, Ohameze denied the viral claims shared by a Facebook user, stressing that both the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) have been alerted.

The false report claimed the 60-year-old actor had been down with a stroke for over 20 years and alleged that only his daughter cared for him after his sons supposedly abandoned him.

The fabricated post, which has since been flagged as fake, quoted Ohameze as saying, “Since I had a stroke, my daughter is the only person who has not given up on me. She has been taking care of me for over two decades now. My sons don’t care about me anymore. They gave up on me too soon.

“They are busy making sure their wives and their kids are happy, and my only daughter is making sure I am OK at the expense of her own happiness. If my daughter had not been born, I would have been dead more than a decade ago. When I was strong, I invested more in my three sons, but life is difficult to understand. I can’t explain it, but you don’t know what God has done for you if you have a child. They are the only people who will never give up on you.”

In the new video, however, Ohameze said the words were made up.

“I have initiated a police case. I have sent his number and name to them. This is a cybercrime. I called my friend, who is a director in the DSS. It has cost me a lot to come this far in my life. I will not let someone rubbish me just like that for cheap popularity because you want to attract traffic to your page,” the movie star said.

“The other time, it was that I was dead; now it is that I had a stroke. I said this and that, but who did I grant the interview to? Do I have three sons? What nonsense is this? Why don’t you call and reach out to me and confirm?

“Now, you have succeeded in smearing my name all over the world. I guess he is satisfied. I had to call my children, and fortunately, it was only my daughter who heard about it. Why would people do this to me?”