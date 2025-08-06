No police officer should sleep in indignity at night – IGP Egbetokun

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun

By Bashir Bello

KANO – The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has declared that no police officer should fight to protect the nation by day and sleep in indignity by night.

IGP Egbetokun stated this while commissioning over 300 modern residential units, a 48-office administrative complex, a standard armoury, a transport workshop, POWA shops, worship centres, paved roads, and integrated support systems at the Bompai and Zaria road barracks in Kano.

He reaffirmed his leadership commitment to prioritising the welfare of officers and men of the Force while urging them to reciprocate the investment through display of professionalism and responsiveness to public service.

According to him, “First of all, our objective is to prioritise the welfare of our officers. I gave clear instructions to our team to work closely with our development partner to ensure the timely delivery of this facility. I’m happy today that this project has been executed in line with our strategic imperatives where history speaks of a nation’s strength, it really begins with buildings, it begins with people, and among the most critical of those people are the men and women who stand between chaos and order, between fear and safety, our officers, irrespective of which organisation they belong.

“Today, we gather, not only to commission structures, but to commission hope, restore dignity, and signal a new resolve to stay focused on our commitment to police welfare and institutional development. In the complex equation of national security, we often speak of firepower, intelligence, and strategy, but the true foundation of any security architecture is far more human. The morale, welfare, and living conditions of those who serve, for too long, that foundation has been uneven.

“Today, here in Kano, we lay a new kind of cornerstone. What stands before us are not just housing units or administrative blocks. They are feasible outcomes of a leadership philosophy that prioritises the person behind the badge. With over 300 modern residential units, a 48-office administrative complex, a standard armoury, a transport workshop, POWA shops, worship centres, paved roads, and integrated support systems, this facility represents modern infrastructure. It embodies intentional leadership and a vision of policing grounded in human dignity.

“Let us be reminded, no officer should fight for a nation by day and sleep in indignity by night. That contradiction is as dangerous as any threat we face. And it is one this administration is determined to eliminate decisively and permanently.

“This project is not isolated. It’s a part of a nationwide blueprint of strategic transformation. We are building not just barracks and offices, but a new era of policing that is modern, motivated, and mission-ready. We are reconstructing the force from within, aligning operational excellence with emotional dignity, linking welfare to performance, and treating infrastructure not as cosmetic but as catalytic.

“To the officers and families who will reside here, this is not a token, and it is not charity. It is recognition of your sacrifice. It is a symbol of institutional respect, treated with the same honour and discipline with which you wear the uniform. Let it remind you daily that the nation sees you, values you, and is investing in you. And to the Kano State Police Command, today is a pivotal point.

“This investment must reflect in your professionalism, your responsiveness, and your relationship with the communities you serve. Indiscipline, extortion, and abuse of power have no place in this new structure or in the new force we are building. This facility must become a factory of integrity, where professionalism is the currency and the public trust is the output,” IGP Egbetokun noted.

Earlier, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori said commissioning of the projects adds volume to the testimonies of the IGP’s commitment to the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

CP Bakori said the intervention will significantly enhance the living and working conditions of the officers as it will boost morale, productivity, and overall effectiveness of the personnel.

He however, assured the IGP that the command will remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property as well as working effectively to maintain peace and stability in the state and nation at large.