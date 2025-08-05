NNPP chieftain Ajadi criticizes U.S. visa process, calls for reforms

Ambassador Comrade Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a Nigerian youth leader and 2023 Ogun State governorship candidate, has raised concerns over the United States visa application process in Nigeria, describing it as costly and lacking transparency.

Ajadi made these remarks after being denied a U.S. visa at the embassy in Abuja. He expressed dissatisfaction with the process, particularly the non-refundable nature of the application fees and the limited explanation given to applicants after rejection.

“The embassy collects full visa application fees, yet provides only a brief, standardized refusal letter,” he said. “Many applicants are left without a clear understanding of why they were denied.”

Ajadi suggested that refusal letters should include more specific reasons tailored to each individual, to promote greater clarity and fairness. He also advocated for the introduction of an appeal mechanism.

Under Section 214(b) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act, visa applications can be denied if the applicant fails to demonstrate strong ties to their home country. Decisions made under this section are not subject to appeal, and applicants must reapply and repay the full fee.

Ajadi questioned how the law was applied in his case, noting that his application was based on legitimate business travel. He said he had scheduled meetings and plans to invest in real estate through his company, Bullion Go-Neat Global Limited.

“I applied with genuine intentions and verifiable documentation,” he said.

He also raised concerns about the difficulty many Nigerians face in securing visa interview appointments, alleging that third-party agents now dominate the process and charge high fees for access.

Ajadi proposed policy changes, including a system where only successful applicants pay the full visa fee, while others pay a reduced processing charge. He also called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to engage with foreign missions to promote transparency in their operations.

“As the President of All Youths Reoriented Initiative of Nigeria (AYRION), I encourage civil society groups to engage on this issue and advocate for fairer processes,” he said.

As of the time of this report, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja had not issued a public response to Ajadi’s comments.