NNPCL: Niger Delta coalition backs Tinubu, Ojulari

…says reforms unsettling corrupt elements

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Coalition of Niger Delta People for Development has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, describing recent allegations of corruption and marginalisation against the NNPCL boss as politically motivated.

The coalition made its position known on Friday during a press briefing.

Speaking on behalf of the coalition, Comrade Nurudeen Iteveh said the group had resolved to stand firmly behind President Tinubu’s reforms in the oil sector and to resist attempts to undermine the leadership of Mr Ojulari.

The coalition comprises several Niger Delta groups, including the Niger Delta Development Agenda (NDDA), Niger Delta Renaissance and Development Movement, Rivers State Ex-Agitators Network, Ndigbo Progressive Youths Coalition, and the Niger Delta Liberators and Ex-Agitators Forum.

According to Iteveh, Mr Ojulari’s leadership, within just four months, had already introduced reforms that boosted crude oil production, revitalised oil infrastructure, and extended empowerment projects to host communities.

“These allegations are baseless, politically motivated, and a smear campaign orchestrated by enemies of development,” he said.

The group argued that entrenched interests who benefited from ‘nepotistic contract awards’ under past management were behind the attacks, insisting that Ojulari’s commitment to equity and transparency was unsettling corrupt stakeholders.

“Those calling for Mr Ojulari’s sack have exposed themselves as agents of sabotage. The Nigerian public must rally behind a leader whose vision aligns with our collective aspiration for a just and prosperous oil industry,” Iteveh stated.

He further explained that the coalition had resolved to condemn politically sponsored attacks against the NNPCL GCEO, pass a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and Mr Ojulari for repositioning the oil sector, and urge Niger Delta youths not to be used as tools by corrupt interests.

He also called on the Presidency and the NNPCL leadership to continue breaking the monopoly of pipeline surveillance contracts along ethnic lines.

The coalition vowed to continue mobilising support for reforms in the oil sector, warning that it would resist any attempt to drag the Niger Delta back into an era of exploitation and injustice.