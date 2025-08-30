Nnamdi Kanu: Igbo groups in diaspora petition Trump

Nnamdi Kanu

•Seek sanctions against five Nigerian jurists, ex-AGF Malami

By Steve Oko

Pro-Igbo groups in diaspora including the American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID); Rising Sun Charities Organization; and Ambassadors for Self-Determination have petitioned President Donald Trump of the United States of America, seeking US sanctions against five Nigerian jurists and a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice in Mohammad’s Buhari administration, over their roles in the ordeals of the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Alleging violation of international laws in the abduction, extraordinary rendition, continued detention and prosecution of Kanu, the petition dated August 28 , 2025, and submitted to President Trump by Kanu’s international lawyer, Bruce Fein, urged the US President to invoke the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, 22 U.S.C. 10102 (c) and E.O. 13818, against the affected individuals.

Some of the allegations against the jurists rage from arbitrary detention, denial of right to counsel and access to necessary medical care and endorsement of ex-parte prohibition of IPoB without due process”.

“Nigerian Justices and the former Attorney General, deserve Global Magnitsky Sanctions for violating Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s internationally recognized human rights in defense of free speech and association; and fair trial, to peacefully promote the Biafran right to self-determination enshrined in international law”, the petition read.

The petitioners argued that international laws and conventions were grossly abused variously by the affected judicial officers, insisting that they should not be allowed to go unpunished by the US.

They cited various instances where the US had in the past, sanctioned jurists in foreign lands for copious violation of human rights, and urged Trump to deal accordingly.

The petition made available to Vanguard read in part:”Dear Mr. President: I represent American Veterans of Igbo Descent, Rising Sun Charities Organization, and Ambassadors for Self-Determination.

All three are nonprofit organizations substantially dedicated to monitoring gross violations of internationally recognized human rights, especially in Nigeria.

“Pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, 22 U.S.C. 10102,

and E.O. 13818, the three non-profit organizations urge Magnitsky sanctions against a quintet of Nigerian judges implicated in the persecution of Biafran leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu for exercising his rights to free speech and association and a fair trial.

“Judges enjoy no immunity for gross violations of internationally recognized human rights. Nazi judges were prosecuted by the United States for presiding over sham trials where the outcome had been predetermined by Nazi authorities. See “Judges Trial” (United States v. Joseph Alstotter, et al. Russian judge Olesya was sanctioned by the United States on December 31, 2024, for participating in the arbitrary detention of Moscow city counselor and human rights defender, Alexi Gorniov, for voicing opposition to Russia’s war in Ukraine.”

The petition also condemned Kanu’s protracted persecution, and the invasion of his Umuahia country home in 2015 which claimed scores of Biafra agitators.

Arguing that Kanu has right under international laws to demand referendum as he was doing, the petition said his persecution for seeking self-determination through peaceful means, amounted to a violation of his fundamental rights.