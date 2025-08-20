Nnamani hails Mbah’s choice of Okoro as SA on Solid Minerals

Gov Mbah

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU — A mining expert, Ifeanyichukwu Nnamani, has hailed Governor Peter Mbah’s appointment of Engr. Onyinye Okoro as Special Adviser on Solid Minerals as a game-changer that is driving the resurgence of mining activities in Enugu State.

Nnamani, an Australian-certified Surface Coal Mining Safety expert and Managing Director of Earth Core Mining and Energy Resources, said Okoro’s vast experience and professional pedigree are positioning Enugu for a mining comeback that will reactivate its dormant mineral wealth and fuel economic growth.

He recalled Enugu’s rich mining history dating back to 1909 when coal was discovered by the British, paving the way for commercial exploitation by 1915 and turning the state into a major attraction for migrant labour following construction of the Port Harcourt rail line.

“Besides coal, Enugu is endowed with limestone, iron ore, gypsum, clay, shale, sandstone and other mineral deposits,” Nnamani stated. “But successive governments did little to revive the sector until Governor Mbah came on board with a roadmap that includes appointing Engr. Samuel Onyinye Okoro as Special Adviser on Solid Minerals.”

Describing Okoro as a “young, intelligent professional with over 20 years of industry experience”, Nnamani said the appointment reflects Governor Mbah’s determination to inject technocrats into his administration to unlock the sector’s potential.

He noted that Enugu’s high-quality coal deposits can significantly boost Nigeria’s power mix, while the proactive regulatory efforts of the current administration are revitalising neglected assets, curbing illegal mining, increasing royalty inflow to the federal treasury and creating jobs for locals.

Nnamani added that by adopting international best practices in safety, sustainability, and community engagement—akin to standards in Australia—the state is setting the foundations for a responsible, investment-friendly and competitive mining industry.

“With the vision of professionals like Engr. Okoro, Governor Mbah’s administration is solidifying Enugu’s place as a mining powerhouse in Nigeria,” he declared.