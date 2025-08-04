NITDA, JICA launch second IgniteHer Bootcamp to empower Nigerian women entrepreneurs

…Participants Urged to Lead Innovation, Drive Inclusive Growth

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has officially launched the second cohort of the IgniteHer Bootcamp for Women Entrepreneurs, reaffirming its commitment to empowering Nigerian women through digital innovation and entrepreneurship.

Declaring the programme open on Monday in Abuja, NITDA Director General, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, said the bootcamp is more than a skills acquisition platform—it is a movement to raise a new generation of tech-driven, self-reliant women leaders.

“With this initiative, we are nurturing entrepreneurs, changemakers, and leaders who will power Nigeria’s digital economy,” he said. “No woman should be left behind in our nation’s digital transformation journey.”

Themed “Empowering Women Entrepreneurs for Growth and Innovation,” the programme brings together selected female entrepreneurs from across Nigeria for a hybrid intensive training on digital skills, innovation, investor readiness, and business development.

Inuwa revealed that under NITDA’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2.0: 2024–2027) and the National Gender Digital Inclusion Strategy (NGDIS), the agency aims to equip 12.7 million women with digital literacy by 2027. He cited a report by the World Wide Web Foundation that estimates Nigeria could unlock $13 billion in GDP growth over the next decade by closing the digital gender gap.

“Empowering women is not just about equity; it is a strategic economic imperative,” Inuwa added, urging the 2025 cohort—selected from over 12,000 applicants—to lead with purpose and innovation.

In his remarks, Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to supporting women entrepreneurs and Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

He announced that Japan, through JICA, is funding two major grant projects worth $30.9 million to strengthen Nigeria’s startup ecosystem, improve investment climate, and build a modern inclusive startup facility.

Matsunaga also referenced the upcoming 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9), themed “Co-create Innovative Solutions with Africa,” as a further demonstration of Japan’s partnership with Nigeria and other African nations in driving innovation-led growth.

Lead facilitator of the programme, Hajiya Hafsat Salabi-Dange, described IgniteHer as “a catalyst for socio-economic transformation,” saying it goes beyond technical training to instill confidence, resilience, and a strategic mindset in participants.

“This is a movement that bridges the gender gap in entrepreneurship and tech,” she said. “It’s about equipping women not just with tools, but with the belief that they can lead.”

Salabi-Dange highlighted that participants are trained in strategic business planning, lean startup models, and solutions to overcome gender barriers in tech and entrepreneurship.

One of the beneficiaries, Nwakwibeya Merit, founder of EverythingWoman, a thriving fabric business in Abuja, shared how entrepreneurship emerged from her NYSC experience and has since become a lifeline for her and her family.

“I studied Public Administration, but my journey in fashion started after service. Five years later, I run a self-sustaining business that supports my family,” she said.

Merit, who lives in Kurudu and runs her shop in Jikwoyi, is already mentoring a group of students and plans to expand her impact. “My goal is not just profit—it’s empowerment,” she emphasized.

Another participant, Oluwagbemiro Favor, founder of Magnifical Corp Craft, uses her passion for fine art and macrame handicrafts to empower women and girls.

“Macrame became not just a creative outlet but a source of livelihood,” she said. Favor discovered the IgniteHer opportunity via LinkedIn and hopes to scale her work, gain visibility, and train more women. She currently trains children for free and charges a token ₦25,000 for women, aiming to build a self-reliant community of artisans.

“I believe every skill passed on is a step toward a stronger society,” she said.

The IgniteHer Bootcamp continues to position women at the forefront of innovation—creating jobs, building resilience, and fostering inclusive growth across Nigeria. Supported by NITDA, JICA, and the Government of Japan, the initiative is reshaping the narrative of women’s participation in the digital economy—one empowered woman at a time.