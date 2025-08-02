NIS warns Nigerians against misusing US visas

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has issued an advisory urging Nigerians to use their U.S. visas responsibly and in strict compliance with the stated purpose of their application.

This follows concerns raised by the U.S. government over the misuse of visas by some Nigerian citizens.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPR0), Akinsola Akinlabi, said Nigerians holding U.S. visas must adhere to the terms and conditions under which the visas were granted.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service wishes to inform the general public of concerns raised by the United States Government regarding the misuse of U.S. visas by Nigerians.

“All visa holders are advised to strictly adhere to the purpose stated in their visa applications.

“U.S. authorities conduct security screening beyond the initial point of entry into the country. Any breach of immigration or other laws can lead to visa revocation or deportation.

“Breach of visa conditions, including overstaying, may attract severe penalties, including removal from the U.S. and permanent ineligibility for future travel,” he said.

According to him, the U.S. remains committed to maintaining a secure and transparent visa process and expects all visa holders to comply fully with its immigration regulations.

He also advised Nigerian students in the U.S. to remain in active study programmes and refrain from unauthorised withdrawal or absenteeism.

He noted that such actions could result in visa cancellation and the loss of future eligibility for U.S. travel.

The NIS warned that the U.S. consular officers reserve the right to deny tourist visas to applicants suspected of intending to travel for the purpose of giving birth, in a bid to secure U.S. citizenship for their children.

“The NIS will continue to collaborate with the U.S. Mission in Abuja to ensure Nigeria is not included in any expanded visa restrictions,” he said.

“We are calling on all Nigerian citizens to comply with U.S. visa rules, as such conduct is essential to safeguarding legitimate travel opportunities. (NAN)