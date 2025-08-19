NIMR DG honoured as Balogun of Ilara Kingdom

…As Tinubu, Ooni, others celebrate Alara’s 5th Coronation

By Chioma Obinna

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Prof. John Obafunwa, has been conferred with the prestigious chieftaincy title of Balogun of Ilara Kingdom in the Epe Division of Lagos State.

The honour was bestowed by the Alara of Ilara, Oba Olufolarin Olukayode Ogunsanwo (Telade IV) at the weekend as part of activities marking the monarch’s 5th coronation anniversary, and graced by traditional rulers from across Nigeria. Among them were the Chairman of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu; the Ajalaye of Ilugun-Ilugun Alaro in Ijebu South, Oba Ademola Oluseyi Olusanu (Toluwalade); and the Olu of Odosenlu-Alaro, Oba Adedotun Oduneye Adesanya (Osijiya II), among others.

In a glowing citation, Obafunwa was described as a distinguished son of Ilara whose contributions to healthcare and academia have brought pride to the community.

A renowned pathologist, he previously served as Provost of the Lagos University College of Medicine, Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, and currently leads NIMR as Director-General.

His illustrious career, both in Nigeria and abroad, was cited as evidence of his suitability for the revered position of Balogun — a role traditionally reserved for a warrior-leader and trusted aide to the monarch.

Expressing gratitude after his installation, the new Balogun pledged unwavering loyalty to Oba Ogunsanwo and reaffirmed his commitment to the progress of Ilara Kingdom.

“I appreciate Kabiyesi and I know he is loved by his people. He has been instrumental in supporting our youths through scholarships and empowerment programmes. We will continue to give him our full support in his vision for the development of Ilara community,” Obafunwa said.

Obafunwa was among five distinguished sons and daughters of Ilara who were honoured during the celebration for their significant contributions to the kingdom’s growth and development.

The coronation festivities was concluded on Sunday, August 17, with a grand reception at the palace, attended by an array of dignitaries, including First Class traditional rulers such as the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi and the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

The event also featured the presence of top government officials and political figures notably, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, stood in for the Governor. Other dignitaries included former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Ikuforiji; Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Pedro Lawal; Former Legal Adviser, All Progressive Congress, APC, Party Mr. Babatunde Ogala SAN; and several others.

Earlier that Sunday, a Thanksgiving Mass was held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Ibonwon, which was attended by respected personalities including former Lagos State First Ladies, Lady Doja Otedola, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode and the Secretary to the State Government Barr. Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin who stood in for Governor Babajide Sanwoolu.