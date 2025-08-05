NiMet predicts above-normal rainfall in northern states

NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted that Gombe, Kano, Bauchi, and seven Northern states will experience above-normal rainfall in the coming days as the country approaches the peak of the rainy season.

This is contained in the agency’s August weather outlook predictions and was made available by the NiMet Meteorological Manager for Gombe, Gayus Musa, on Tuesday in Gombe.

According to the agency, other states to experience downpours include Sokoto, Zamfara, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, and Kebbi.

The agency said that August was expected to bring increased rainfall intensity and frequency, especially in the extreme northern regions.

In view of the predictions, NiMet warned that the situation could result in increased soil moisture and rising river levels, which could significantly heighten the risk of flash and riverine flooding.

The agency advised flood-prone and riverine communities to remain alert, follow local evacuation instructions when issued, and keep essential documents and valuables in waterproof containers.

It also advised emergency management agencies to act on NiMet’s frequent updates by sensitising and preparing communities in flood-prone areas for possible evacuation or risk mitigation measures.

The agency also urged community leaders to activate local flood response plans and raise awareness on flood safety, hygiene, and health measures.

NiMet further stated that temperatures in August were expected to remain relatively low, particularly during the night and early morning hours, which may affect vulnerable populations.

“The public is advised to dress infants and young children warmly and boost immunity through proper nutrition, especially increased vitamin C intake, to reduce the risk of seasonal illnesses.

“Cooler mornings and nights may lead to cold-related illnesses; dress infants and young children warmly,” it said.

NiMet also forecast that parts of Taraba, southern Adamawa, and the Federal Capital Territory were predicted to experience slightly below-normal rainfall.

It also said that the Southwest was predicted to experience a brief dry spell in early August, with gradual recovery of rainfall expected later in the month. (NAN)