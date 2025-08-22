NiMet forecasts three-day thunderstorms, rain

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted thunderstorms and rains from Friday to Sunday across the country.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook released on Thursday in Abuja envisaged thunderstorms with moderate rains over parts of Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Taraba, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kaduna States in the northern region during the morning hours on Friday.

It predicted thunderstorms with moderate rains over most parts of the region during the afternoon to evening hours.

“For central region, there are prospects of light rains over Niger, Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Plateau States,

“Thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau and the Federal Capital Territory during the afternoon/evening period.

For the southern region, cloudy skies are expected over the region with chances of light rain over parts of Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Cross River States during the morning hours,” it said.

According to NiMet , light rains are anticipated over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Enugu, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the afternoon or evening hours.

The agency envisaged thunderstorms on Saturday with moderate rain over parts of Sokoto, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Borno,Yobe and Taraba States of the northern region during the morning hours.

According to Nimet, thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Borno, Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi and Taraba states layer in the day.

“For the central region, there are prospects of light rains over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, Benue and Kwara States during the morning period.‎

“For the southern region, cloudy skies are expected over the region with prospects of light rains over Enugu, Imo, Cross River, Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.‎

“Later on the day, light rains are‎ expected over most parts of the region,” it said .‎

According to the agency, thunderstorms with moderate rains are anticipated over parts of Jigawa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano‎ and Borno States of the northern region during the morning hours of Sunday.‎

It predicted thunderstorms with‎ moderate rains over parts of Sokoto, Zamfara, Borno and Katsina States during the ‎afternoon or evening period.

“For the central region, cloudy skies are expected with chances of light rain over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi and Benue States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, light rains are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Niger, Kogi and Kwara States.

“For southern region, cloudy skies are expected over the region with chances of light rains over parts of Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Bayelsa states during the morning period,” it said.

According to Nimet , light rains are expected over parts of Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Imo, Enugu, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa states later in the day.

‎NiMet urged the public to avoid driving under heavy rain and leaching of nutrients as farmers ought to refrain from applying fertilizer and pesticides right before ‎the rain.

“Ensure warm clothing for the vulnerable persons due to low night-time temperatures. Ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision.

‎”Disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets. Stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

‎”Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet ‎for effective planning in their operations,” it said.

‎The agency urged the residents to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet by visiting its website.

