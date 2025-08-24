NiMet forecasts 3-day thunderstorms, rain from Monday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) forecasts rainy and thundery conditions across Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday.

Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected over parts of the northern states, including Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, and Katsina, starting Monday morning, with afternoon rains extending to Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba.

“Flash floods are possible in Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano States during this period.

“Central states like Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, and Nasarawa will see morning cloudiness and light to moderate rainfall, with a high risk of flooding in parts of Plateau.

“In the south, light to moderate rains will affect Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.”

According to the agency, Tuesday will bring sunny skies with patchy clouds to the north, while thunderstorms and rains persist in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and neighboring states.

“Central and southern regions will continue experiencing moderate rainfall.

“By Wednesday, northern states will have sunny mornings with thunderstorms developing later, while the central region will see cloudy skies and moderate rains.

“Southern states, including Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River, will experience morning showers and moderate to heavy afternoon rains.” it said.

NiMet warned residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency responses, avoid driving during heavy rains, secure loose objects, and take precautions against strong winds and low nighttime temperatures.

It also advised disconnecting electrical appliances during storms and avoiding shelter under tall trees.

“Airline operators are urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports for safe planning. For updates, residents can visit www.nimet.gov.ng.

Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected over parts of the northern states, including Jigawa, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Yobe, and Katsina, starting Monday morning, with afternoon rains extending to Kebbi, Adamawa, and Taraba.

“Flash floods are possible in Bauchi, Jigawa, Katsina, Kaduna, and Kano States during this period.

“Central states like Niger, Benue, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, and Nasarawa will see morning cloudiness and light to moderate rainfall, with a high risk of flooding in parts of Plateau.

“In the south, light to moderate rains will affect Ondo, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Cross River, and Akwa Ibom States.”

According to the agency, Tuesday will bring sunny skies with patchy clouds to the north, while thunderstorms and rains persist in parts of Adamawa, Taraba, and neighboring states.

“Central and southern regions will continue experiencing moderate rainfall.

“By Wednesday, northern states will have sunny mornings with thunderstorms developing later, while the central region will see cloudy skies and moderate rains.

“Southern states, including Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, and Cross River, will experience morning showers and moderate to heavy afternoon rains.” it said.

NiMet warned residents in flood-prone areas to activate emergency responses, avoid driving during heavy rains, secure loose objects, and take precautions against strong winds and low nighttime temperatures.

It also advised disconnecting electrical appliances during storms and avoiding shelter under tall trees.

“Airline operators are urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports for safe planning. For updates, residents can visit www.nimet.gov.ng.