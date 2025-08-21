NIIA, IPCR advocate scholarly exchanges as key to advancing China-Africa relations

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Foreign policy experts at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, NIIA, and the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, IPCR, have stressed the importance of scholarly exchange between Africa and China in driving cross-border research collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing between the continent and the Asian giant.

The experts, who include Prof. Efem Ubi, Director of Studies at NIIA; Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, Director-General at IPCR, Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Dr. Olalekan Babatunde, a research fellow at IPCR, spoke at the Contemporary World Nigeria seminar series put together by IPCR and Contemporary World China in Lagos.

The event, themed: “Bridging Africa-China Dialogue through Scholarly Exchange”, aimed to promote the dissemination of Contemporary World Nigeria Magazine, an academic journal that fosters academic and cultural exchange between Nigeria and China with the focus on global affairs, African development, and African-Canadian relations.

Speaking at the event, Ubi emphasised the need for Africa and China to move beyond government-to-government agreements to build lasting connections among the people and promote mutual understanding.

Ubi also highlighted the need for objective research, free from propaganda and bias, to promote a deeper understanding of China-Africa relations, while also emphasising the need for Africa to de-center China and the West, and focus on its own interests and development, rather than being driven by external agendas.

He said: “Our relationship should move beyond government-to-government agreements and build lasting connections amongst all. It should move beyond trade and infrastructure development; It must also invest in people, not just projects.

“So, our dialogue and exchange should focus on education, science and tech, health, culture and arts, as well as other initiatives, like the Belt and Road Initiative, BRI, and the Global Development Initiative. There’s also the Global Security Initiative and other important issues like sustainable development, capacity building, people-to-people exchange, and green energy, which is the focus. Now, there’s what we call the New Productive Forces.”

Also speaking, Dr. Ochogwu said the seminar aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s 4Ds policy doctrine and the vision of the Renewed Hope Agenda that focuses on democracy, development, demography, and diaspora.

He noted the importance of scholarly exchange in fostering mutual understanding, generating evidence-based solutions, and nurturing future leaders between Africa and China.

Ochogwu said: “The relationship between Nigeria, Africa, and China is one of the most consequential of the 21st century. Characterised by deep historical roots, rapidly expanding diplomatic, economic and growing people-to-people connections, this partnership holds immense potential for shaping a more prosperous, stable, and equitable future, not just for the continent, but for the world.

“Yet, realising this potential fully requires more than trade figures and infrastructure projects. It demands a profound and nuanced mutual learning, understanding, and exchange.”

In his comment, Babatubde said: “The magazine serves as a platform for publishing research from experts and think tanks in both countries. It highlights perspectives on peace, security, and sustainability learning, aligning with Africa-China strategic partnership.