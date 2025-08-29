NIHOTOUR to attempt Guinness World Record for longest dining table

By Jimoh Babatunde

The National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) has announced plans to break the Guinness World Record for the longest dining table during the 2025 Gastronomy Festival scheduled for December in Abuja.

Director-General of NIHOTOUR, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, disclosed this in Lagos, describing the initiative as a landmark event that will mark the official kickoff of Detty December activities in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to him, the dining table will stretch over 3,500 metres, surpassing the current record of just over 2,000 metres. “It is something that has never been seen in this country before. We have secured approval from Guinness World Records to proceed with the attempt, and preparations are already underway,” Fagade stated.

The NIHOTOUR boss revealed that President Bola Tinubu is expected to participate in the event, emphasizing that such a record-breaking effort requires the presence of the nation’s leader.

He explained that the Gastronomy Festival would run for three to four days, bringing together Nigeria’s diverse culinary offerings and international cuisines from embassies invited to showcase their food culture.

In addition to the record-breaking dining table, the festival will also feature Nigeria’s longest bar, where traditional and contemporary drinks—including palm wine and brukutu—will be served.

“This is more than just a food event; it is about culinary exchange, showcasing Nigerian meals in modern styles, and positioning our cuisine for global appreciation,” Fagade added

He called on the private sector to support the initiative, noting that several corporate players have already indicated interest in partnering with NIHOTOUR to make the event a success.

“This will be a unique experience, not just for Abuja, but for the entire country. Gastronomy in Nigeria will never remain the same after this,” he declared.