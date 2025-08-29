Nigerians to pay $80 for every package sent to the US, says NIPOST

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced that all international postal shipments from Nigeria to the United States(U S) will now attract a mandatory prepaid customs duty of USD $80( about N122,400).

NIPOST Director Corporate Communications, Ibrahim Musa, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the measure complies with a new U.S. Executive Order suspending duty-free exemptions on global postal shipments.

“Effective Aug. 29, all non-document postal items—including parcels and packages—destined for the U.S. will attract the fixed charge of USD $80 or its Naira equivalent.

“While this fee is technically a customs duty imposed by the U.S. government, NIPOST is responsible for its collection,” the statement added.

“ This fee must be paid by the customer at the point of acceptance at any postal outlet in Nigeria.’’

According to NIPOST, the change is part of a broader U.S. policy and affects postal operators worldwide, not just those from Nigeria.

NIPOST also warned that international cargo carriers were adopting more cautious measures, which might lead to extended transit and processing times.

The statement said that the new policy carried an impact on logistics and delivery times.

“ This new charge and its associated delays mark a fundamental change in the cost and speed of sending parcels to the United States from Nigeria.

“ All U.S bound shipments will be subject to additional customs inspections upon arrival.’’

In response to the regulatory adjustment, the agency assured its customers that tt was actively engaging with international postal and customs bodies to minimise any disruption and was committed to providing reliable service.

“ NIPOST reassures its customers that it is actively engaging with international bodies, including the Universal Postal Union and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, to minimise service disruptions,’’ he said.