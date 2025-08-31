Nigerian secures $140K grant for PadHer Ghana’s Period Education

By Ebele Orakpo

PadHer, a social enterprise that is transforming menstrual and sexual health education across Africa, recently received a significant boost: a $140,000 grant from the Chocolonely Foundation to scale its impact across Ghana’s Volta Region. The initiative is partnering with Girls Club Ghana to reach thousands of girls with reusable pads and stigma-free education.

According to the Founder/Executive Director of PadHer, Chika Nwaogu:“The work is personal and profound. Every girl we reach is a girl who doesn’t have to feel shame, skip school, or doubt her worth because of her period. Our mission is to ensure no girl is left behind.”

Ama, a 13-year-old girl in a quiet community in the Volta Region said she once dreaded her monthly period because she lacked access to menstrual products and proper education and often skipped school and felt ashamed. “I thought something was wrong with me. Now I know my period is normal, I don’t hide anymore and I go to school without fear,” Ama recalls.

Ama’s story changed for the better, thanks to PadHer who use innovative tools such as comic books, animations, and digital games to help girls like Ama understand their bodies and regain their confidence.

Describing the grant as a major milestone, PadHer’s Director of Operations and Partnerships, Thelma Teetee Ahamba said: “With our comic-based curriculum and trusted local partners, we will reach schoolgirls across the country with dignity-preserving menstrual health management,” crediting the leadership of the founder, Chika Nwaogu for the initiative’s continued success.

Apart from the grant, PadHer’s efforts have earned international recognition as it was recently inducted into the EduEvidence Global EdTech Evidence List, affirming its credibility as a research-backed educational technology solution. It also marked the impact of reaching over 100,000 girls across Africa and was named— for the third time—among the world’s most impactful educational innovations by non-profit HundrED.

As PadHer deepens its presence in Ghana and beyond, menstrual health is no longer a taboo, but a topic embraced with pride, creativity, and courage—empowering a new generation of African girls.