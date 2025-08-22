Nigerian kids’ show ‘Jeni & Keni’ relaunched in 3D

By Benjamin Njoku

House of Ajebo Animation Studios has officially relaunched its beloved Nigerian children’s learning animation series, “Jeni & Keni”, with a fresh new 3D look and a renewed mission to place African identity, culture, and values at the heart of global family entertainment.

The relaunch, which took place on Saturday, August 16, unveiled the upgraded “Jeni & Keni” series featuring brighter visuals, bigger adventures, and high-quality 3D animation that rivals international standards.

Speaking on the relaunch, Founder and Creative Director, Erem Emeka Nehemiah popularly known as Ajebo D’ Comedian, said “With the new ‘Jeni & Keni’ in 3D, kids around the world can enjoy high-quality animations that compete on the global stage. We are not just creating quality educational materials-we are exporting our sound, our culture, and showing the world the beauty of Africa.

“If we make black characters heroes, put African outfits on global platforms, and let kids hear our sound from an early age, they grow up proud to be Africans. And even the world will see us differently.”

The journey of “Jeni & Keni”, he said, began over two years ago, with the goal of creating content that generations of African children could grow up watching with pride.

“At its core, the series targets children between ages 0–6, weaving together culture, education, music, and entertainment to shape young minds during their formative years,” Erem added.

Speaking in the same vein, House of Ajebo’s co-founder, Uchenna Erem, said that the relaunch comes at a time when Afrobeats and African creative industries are making waves globally.

“The series embodies African family entertainment at its finest-encouraging imagination while preserving the unique values, humor, and warmth of African traditions. We believe in the power of fun learning for kids, and ‘Jeni & Keni’ delivers that with a unique African flair. Every episode is crafted to entertain while teaching timeless values that children can carry with them,” she said.

She further emphasized the importance of fun learning rooted in African values while highlighting how the animation series responds to a cultural gap in children’s entertainment. “It’s disheartening to see children dancing to songs that are meant for adults. We’ve created music within ‘Jeni & Keni’ that has the Afrobeat bounce but is age-appropriate, fun, and safe for kids. They can dance, laugh, and learn while celebrating their culture,” the co-founder added.