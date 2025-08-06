Nigerian animator Caleb Williams lauded for creative storytelling

By Nnasom David

Nigerian animator Caleb Chukwunonso Williams has been lauded for his digital story telling.

Williams’ recognition came after capturing a global audience through short-form animations that reflect everyday life, humour, and African identity.

A statement released by Williams, noted that since launching his platform in 2023, he has built a strong digital following.

“His work, characterised by emotionally resonant themes and cultural relevance, has positioned him as one of Africa’s most-watched animators.

“One of his recent animations garnered over 250 million views on Instagram, marking a major milestone in his career and setting him apart in a crowded digital landscape.

“Despite not yet appearing on global industry stages or expos, Williams has built a significant online presence and continues to attract attention from foreign brands and digital platforms seeking to connect with audiences through relatable, animated storytelling,” the statement said.

His growing portfolio includes collaborations with international brands and the development of animated merchandise, as well as content that highlights African achievements.