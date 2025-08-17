Nigerian Abiola Abidoye achieves highest A level law grade in UK

(Image: Eastern Education Group)

Abiola Abidoye, an 18-year-old student from Ipswich, has achieved the highest A Level grade in the UK for law.

The One Sixth Form College student studied maths, further maths, law and physics, earning A* in all four subjects.

Despite law not being his “strong suit,” Abiola Abidoye scored an impressive 224 out of 240 across three papers.

“I am really pleased. I have maths and physics which are my strong suit, I did law because it’s my passion. I’m very passionate about different types of law, even some that we didn’t do like human rights, just any law I can get myself into, so it was just a fun lesson I wanted to do, I wasn’t expecting to do so well in there,” he said as quoted by Ipswich Star.

Reflecting on the achievement, he added: “I was very surprised when I found out I was best in the country at Law for A Levels because again, it’s not my strong suit. I saw that result before my others, so I was already nervous waiting for them but then that came through. I put in an immense amount of work into this. I was staying up to ungodly hours for my studying. I put a lot of pressure on myself to try and achieve it, I am not sure if I will do it again because it was very difficult but I am pretty happy. The teachers at One Sixth Form College were wonderful and helped me a lot.”

Abiola now plans to study maths at university and hopes to pursue a career in banking or finance.

Vanguard News