Nigeria will rise again, but not under Tinubu – Cleric Giwa

…Accuses ‘Lying Prophets’ of Misleading Nigerian Leaders

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Senior Pastor of The Second Coming of Christ’s Ministry, Adewale Giwa, has expressed hope that Nigeria will rise again, though he insisted this would not happen under the current administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Pastor Giwa lamented the state of the nation since the All Progressives Congress (APC) assumed power in 2015.

“Since the APC took over the mantle of leadership in 2015, things have gone from better to worse,” he said.

“I have a strong conviction that Nigeria will rise again — but not under this current administration.”

On the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the cleric dismissed him as lacking the qualities of a national redeemer.

“Peter Obi is not the messiah. Even when some men of God, led by the flesh, supported him, I stood out and followed my instincts,” he said.

Describing Obi as an unserious politician, Giwa alleged that the former Anambra governor wants to achieve results without effort.

“It is hard to believe, but God knows him better than he knows himself. He wants to get things done on a platter of gold.

It is better for Tinubu to be president for another four years than for Peter Obi to lead Nigeria. Obi’s presidency would bring tribalism, nepotism, and selfishness.”

Pastor Giwa claimed that a future Nigerian leader from a minority ethnic group would emerge to restructure the country, as ordained by God.

He also raised concerns about some religious leaders, accusing them of being influenced by material gain rather than divine instruction.

“The Spirit of the Lord revealed to me that the devil has put a lying spirit in the mouths of some prophets.

They have traded the gift of prophecy for money, just as Esau sold his birthright for a bowl of soup.

As a result, the Lord has left them to confuse the nation,” he declared.

Commenting on the idea of former President Goodluck Jonathan returning to contest future elections, Giwa said the nation had made a mistake by voting him out in 2015.

“Politicians who genuinely care for the masses are very few. We made a mistake by voting out Dr. Goodluck Jonathan because the APC portrayed itself as an angel. Am I saying Jonathan should come back? No,” he clarified.