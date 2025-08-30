Nigeria still corrupt, clerics tell Tinubu

•Corruption more outrageous under this government—Rev. Opelema, others

•President is not wrong if you contextualize his statement—Rev. Ugolor

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South; Sam Oyandongha; Ishola Balogun; Egufe Yafugborhi; Ozioruva Aliu; Emmanuel Unah; Davies Iheamnachor; Ochuko Akuopha; Luminous Jannamike & Daniel Abia

PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent claim in Brazil that his government’s reforms have ‘eliminated corruption’ in Nigeria has sparked strong reactions at home, with religious leaders insisting that the reality on the ground tells a different story.

During his visit to Brazil, Tinubu told investors that reforms under his administration had cleaned up the system, made foreign exchange allocation more transparent, and positioned Nigeria for new partnerships in technology, food security, and renewable energy.

In separate interviews with Saturday Vanguard, the clerics however argued that corruption remains widespread, including within government, and that insecurity continues to threaten Nigerians. They stated that corruption has worsened in Nigeria and wondered about the index the president used to arrive at the embarrassing evaluation.

Nothing has changed about corruption in Nigeria—Rev. Opelema, Bayelsa CAN chair

Reverend Father Joseph Opelema, the chairman of the Bayelsa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), told Saturday Vanguard, “I do not know whether his statement was taken out of context. But in reality, I do not think that anything has changed with respect to the level of corruption in Nigeria. The indexes are still the same, and they haven’t changed. Evidence of corruption abounds in all spheres of our national life. The police are the law enforcement agents of the government.

The way and manner they brazenly extort commuters on the highways is a clear indication of a corrupt and rotten society. Unless and until the police stop this act, I refuse to believe that there is no corruption in Nigeria. The manipulation in the judiciary and in our electoral process is a clear indication of corruption. A clear example is the so-called local government election in Rivers State, scheduled for August 30, without democratic semblance. All those that will allegedly emerge from that election will be products of manipulation and corruption. There is massive corruption in our educational sector. Many Nigerians expected the president to have commenced a determined fight against corruption, but it appears that he lacks the moral and political will to fight corruption. Otherwise, the so-called restructuring mantra should have started with strengthening our systems and the enthronement of the rule of law.

The claim is far from reality —Sheikh AbdulGaniy Bello, Ikorodu

On his part, Sheikh AbdulGaniy Bello said, “The President must have made a political statement, far from reality of what is on ground. Unfortunately, corruption is not a political issue. It is not that he is not fully aware of the reality on ground, but I think he’s only determined to woo the investors from Brazil at all cost, while also underplaying the endemic and cancerous nature of corruption in Nigeria.

But the irony is that the canker-worm stares in the face including the so-called potential investors, right from the airport to the streets, in government offices, ministries, parastatals, private and public companies, institutions, homes and everywhere. It is deeply woven into the fabric of our everyday life. The President must not deal with corruption as a political issue. Corruption is a social, economic, and cultural one. Tackling it requires more than a presidential statement like the ‘Subsidy is gone’ stuff; it even needs more than laws; it demands a shift in mindset, stronger institutions, and a united public willing to hold power to account”.

His claim that Nigeria is corruption-free is deceitful —Rev. John, Akwa-Ibom

Rev. Effiong John, a Pentecostal church leader in Akwa Ibom State, said, “The zero corruption claim by Tinubu is itself a demonstration of corruption. Tinubu’s claim that Nigeria is corruption-free must be wishful thinking. At what point did he notice that corruption had been eradicated in Nigeria? He came with many manifestations of corruption in his administration. He sacked a female minister in his cabinet a couple of months after taking over for siphoning public funds into her private account. A police squad in Asaba, Delta State, was caught distributing bribe money they received from traffic checkpoints only a few days ago.

Tinubu ought to quit making the nation look foolish. Increasing medical travel abroad to help him recover is exposing corruption, and the medical field is in a state of complete paralysis”.

Corruption is still present, even among his appointees—Rev. John Hayab, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) for the 19 Northern states and the FCT

According to Rev Hayab, “Although the removal of fuel subsidy has boosted state revenues through increased federal allocations, there is little evidence that the funds are being used responsibly. No governor can deny receiving more money now than before. The real issue is how the money is being spent. Even my own governor admitted he receives more, but accountability is another matter entirely.

When the President says there is no corruption, I must disagree. Corruption is still present, even among his appointees. Nigerians witness it every day. It’s like insecurity. It was only when the President visited Benue that we saw arrests. Leaders often hear what they are told, not what ordinary people are living through daily.

Corruption cuts across all sectors, not just politics —Prof Ishaq Akintola, Executive Director of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)

Similarly, Professor Akintola said, “The justice system is failing. Someone steals ¦ 60 billion, returns ¦ 5 billion, and then walks free. What happens to the missing ¦ 55 billion? This only widens inequality. Corruption cuts across all sectors, not just politics. Teachers and lecturers take bribes for admissions and grades, mechanics siphon fuel from cars, carpenters and tailors overcharge, and even traders cheat.

Everyone needs a change of attitude. Corruption must be tackled with the future in mind, not just today. The President should mobilise outstanding young people, including his son, Seyi, who has shown leadership, to promote honesty and accountability. Special anti-corruption court should be created to speed up trials of corruption cases and impose stricter punishments”.

False assertion —Rev. Martins, Edo

A fiery cleric and human rights activist in Edo State, Reverend Olu Martins, told Saturday Vanguard that “it was wrong for the President to make such a sweeping statement without specifying the parameters. We are accustomed to generalizations in Africa, including Nigeria, so it will be helpful to understand the parameters that Mr. President used when he claimed that corruption was nonexistent in the country.

In the civil service, can your file move from one table to another without payment? Is it possible to find employment in Nigeria without ‘who you know’? Have we stopped seeing police officers putting money in their pockets and setting up roadblocks on our roads? Is it possible to obtain justice and judgment by going to the judiciary? Do we know how much our senators and members of the House of Representatives earn? No governor discloses what he does with security votes? Can you go to a polling unit on Election Day and cast your vote without financial inducement? Has INEC proved to be independent and not corrupt? So, the president who sits in the impregnable walls of Aso Rock cannot be the one to make such statements. There are local and international organizations that use verifiable and veritable tools to measure corruption. Corruption is worse under the present administration. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs said they have distributed N419 billion in conditional cash transfers. How transparently was that done? Can the general public examine their books? If the president can respond positively to each of these questions, then his general claim will be accurate”.

Sleaze increasing under this government—Bishop Udu-Etim, C-River

Bishop Paul Udu-Etim of the Church of Christ, Calabar, Cross River State, said, “It shows clearly that the President is not in touch with reality. Corruption has never been higher in this country than now. The judiciary, civil service, and police are all submerged in corruption. Everywhere in Nigeria, corruption is going on with impunity.

For instance, in this state, there is ongoing recruitment into the local government service, but you have to pay N1 million to be recruited. Once you pay the sum, there is no interview, no application, or any test whatsoever. You receive an appointment letter, and your name is on the payroll. You don’t even need to report for work one day before you start receiving salary alerts”.

Corruption is worse today – Prophet Ekpe, C-River

Prophet Etim Ekpe of the Ministry of Reconciliation and Restoration, Calabar, also said, “The President’s speech was completely off guard and laughable. It is laughable because it is out of tune with reality. The situation is so bad that it beggars the mind why the situation is like this.

The National Assembly pads the budget in trillions. A staff member of the National Assembly recently exposed corruption in that zone. He uncovered how lawmakers balloon financial allocations.

Is the President saying he did not see the viral video? He certainly must be living on the moon. Corruption is worse in Nigeria than ever before.”

Romanticizing with corruption —Pastor Mbadike, Rivers

The senior pastor and founder of His Purpose Assembly, Rivers State, Pastor Obinna Mbadike, reacting, said, “President Tinubu declaring in Brazil that Nigeria is corruption-free is clear proof of his government’s romance with corruption.

Even Brazil fully knows that the greatest monster in Nigeria is corruption, especially within the three arms of the government of Nigeria. Tinubu’s statement in Brazil is an indication that his government is irresponsible, deceitful, and wicked, lacking empathy for the suffering of millions of Nigerians. This is among the numerous fundamental reasons millions of Nigerians are prepared to remove him from office in 2027. We are ashamed of the present Federal Government of Nigeria.”

Tinubu’s assertion needs to be evaluated contextually—Rev. Ugolor, Edo

According to the executive director of African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ), the Rev. David Ugolor, “It is important to consider the context of President Tinubu’s declaration in Brazil that corruption does not exist in Nigeria. The president, who serves as Nigeria’s chief marketer and promoter, spoke to prospective investors and outlined the country’s reforms and advancements in combating systemic corruption. The statement was meant to boost confidence in Nigeria’s business climate and was aspirational.

It is crucial to recognize the noteworthy actions Nigeria has taken recently, even though the Transparency International corruption perception index and the Financial Action Task Force, which have international indices, may offer a more critical perspective. The removal of the oil subsidy, often known as the ‘elephant in the room,’ has reduced a major avenue for rent-seeking and financial leaks.

The increase in revenue flow to subnational governments has made it possible for more localized development and fiscal autonomy. The financial system gains credibility when foreign exchange access is made transparent. Furthermore, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the ICPC continue to work harder and prosecute financial crimes.

While we may not yet be able to declare the country completely free of corruption, these reforms reflect a strong commitment to good governance and improved accountability. Therefore, the president’s statement was a forward-looking affirmation of Nigeria’s progress and potential rather than a denial of current difficulties.”

This administration most corrupt in the country——Chief Chukwuemeka

Reacting to the President’s claim in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka said “such posture is both erroneous and false insinuation with his ministers busy buying lands and building mansions within and outside the nation. Nigeria and international bodies are fully aware that he runs the most corrupt administration ever in this country. Tinubu’s administration has caused more deaths to Nigerians than any known conflict or war situation in the country. Nigerians are dying in droves out of frustration because of his policies through suicide and hunger.

Making such a claim is to mock Nigerians that are being frustrated daily and confused where their next meal will come from while he and his ministers are living in luxury and buying the best of cars and mansions”.

The task of ruling a country of over 200m people is herculean. Within the two years of President Bola Tinubu in office, Nigerians’ experience appears mosaic. The economic reforms sound like damage control to several decades of downturn. On the average, the economy is almost 50/50 between survival and real doom. Small and medium scale businesses manage to survive while agriculture is picking up steadily. It took concerted efforts and steadfastness to sail across the economic challenges.

Corruption booms from top to bottom—Apostle Ogheneovo, Delta

The overseer of the Global World of Faith, Sapele, Delta State, Apostle Felix Ogheneovo, also differed with the president, saying that corruption thrives from the top government agencies to the least government parastatals in the country.

President’s claim was intended to woo investors——Rasaq Uthman, Chief Imam of Ansar-ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Ipaja Branch

Referring to Nigeria as scaling through the hurdles of corruption, the President stood on the realm of self-image projection particularly with genuine intention to woo investors. There seems to be nothing bad in that as the administration strives to get better stuff from stakeholders.

No one else blows a trumpet better than the owner, though, there are still grey areas of endemic corruption. An outsider looking at the nation from a distance would find no meaning in most of the news filtering across on the matter in view of the fact that the media appear rather inconsistent.

In actual fact, the nation must attract more investors but the real result of the corruption assessment index must be made available to the proposed investment partner. In the long run, diplomacy would not deride the truth before, during and after millions of dollar investment. However, the issue of security of lives and property should be given utmost priority.