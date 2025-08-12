Nigeria must lead own HIV fight or risk losing hard-won gains — Ogah

By Sola Ogundipe

The House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria Control, has called for a radical shift in the nation’s approach to HIV response, warning that the country must take full ownership of its future or risk losing hard-won gains.

Making the call at the 7th National Council on AIDS (NCA) held in Lagos last week, the Chairman of the Committee, Amobi Godwin Ogah, declared that Nigeria’s dependence on foreign aid-currently accounting for over 70 percent of HIV response funding is unsustainable. Ogah, in an address that underscored the urgency of Nigeria’s public health challenges, noted that the fight against HIV/AIDS cannot be outsourced.

“We are aware that over 70 percent of the resources for the fight against HIV/AIDS in our country comes from external sources and we in the Committee on ATM will continue to advocate for increased domestic funding for the response against HIV in our Country.

“Permit me to state that ending HIV epidemic in our country relies not only on improving access to HIV diagnosis and treatment, but also on addressing the other health-care needs of adults living with HIV.”

Ogah warned of rising cases of co-infections such as tuberculosis and salmonella, as well as non-communicable diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular conditions.

“Integrating HIV care into primary healthcare is no longer optional-it is a strategic imperative,” he said, urging researchers to explore this model to improve outcomes and meet the 2030 elimination target.

On the financial realities, he called on the government to take the lead. “The bane in the fight against HIV/AIDS response in Nigeria and all African countries is the issue of funding. An estimated $8 billion is needed annually to sustain the fight against HIV/AIDS in our country, therefore, we in the Parliament will continue to advocate that the Nigerian government must take the lead in the fight against AIDS by increasing funding to the sector.

“On our part we commit to approving increased budgetary allocation to the sector and the provision of legislative interventions that promotes comprehensive healthcare, support research and ensure access to quality treatment and strengthen partnerships that are crucial to our collective success.

“We must mobilise domestic resources, support research, and ensure access to quality treatment,” Ogah stated.

He stressed the importance of tackling stigma, promoting gender equity, and protecting vulnerable populations-especially in the prevention of mother-to-child transmission.

Ogah described the recent suspension of U.S. aid as “a blessing in disguise,” saying it has forced Nigeria to confront its funding gaps head-on. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for swiftly approving $200 million to support the fight against HIV, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and praised the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare for their proactive response.

“The time for rhetoric is over. Nigeria must lead the fight-not just for ourselves, but for the future of public health across Africa.”

“We must reshape our national HIV architecture to ensure long-term impact and national ownership,” he said.