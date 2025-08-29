Niger Delta youths fault calls for Ojulari’s sack

Youths of Niger Delta, under the aegis of Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States’ Youth Council of Nigeria, HOSTCONYCN, have described calls for the sack of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Engr Bayo Ojulari, as an aberration.

The youths, who protested in Abuja, said Ojulari was a competent and transparent man with a clean track record in the oil and gas sector.

They also expressed happiness with President Bola Tinubu for his appointment, saying Ojulari has transformed the fortunes of NNPCL since his appointment.

Speaking on the development, National President of Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States’ Youth Council of Nigeria, Emmanuel Fiawei, said calls for Ojulari’s removal were uncalled for, adding that Niger Delta youths were against the protest held to that effect.

He said: “That call for him (Engr. Ojulari) to be removed and replaced is uncalled for, it is an aberration. Nigerians are totally against it, and we can never be in support of it.

“We are calling on Mr. President to disregard that call in totality, because we know that Engr. Bayo Ojulari, is transforming, sanitising and restructuring the system.

“It took us as a shock that youths from the Niger Delta region, would be gathered and be sponsored or paid to ambush or destabilize the current administration of President Bola Tinubu Renewed Hope Agenda, that is hitting the ground running. We all know where we were coming from, before President Bola Tinubu took charge and the reforms are glaring, both in the oil and gas sector, agricultural sector and other sectors.

“For us, host communities producing oil and gas, as youths of the region, as interface and speaking on behalf of the NNPCL and IOCs, we condemn in totality the protest that was arranged, calling for the removal and sack of Ojulari. Engr. Bashir Ojulari was appointed by President Tinubu barely three months ago, and he has hit the ground running.

“This is the first time we are seeing a GMD of NNPCL coming up with a monthly update of the revenue profit, being shown to Nigerians, we have seen the transformation that he’s doing.

“Under the leadership of Bayo Ojulari, NNPCL has remitted more than 20 trillion to the federation account. Before he assumed office in less than four months, production was not more than 1.3mbpd, but when he came, he did everything humanly possible in collaboration with the host communities, Tantita Security Services, Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited and with the strong synergy with the law enforcement agencies, to hit the ground running. He is doing something differently and today we are seeing the result and our production has increased from where it was to 1.8 to 2mbpd.”

Also sharing insights, National Secretary, Host Communities Producing Oil, Gas and Pipeline Impacted States’ Youth Council of Nigeria, Dr Etta Peters, said: “It is sad that even in the midst of obvious humongous successes in this industry, members of the opposition coalition, have tried to paint the NNPCL black.

“We the members of the Host Communities Producing Oil Gas and Pipeline Impacted States Youth Council of Nigeria are in complete harmony with the Coalition of Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Council in condemning the rascality of the Ijaw Youth Council as the handiwork of disgruntled and frustrated kleptomaniac bureaucrats, who have planted themselves in the NNPCL and have institutionalised corruption. This is a clear case of ‘if you fight corruption, corruption will fight back’.

“In the guise of claiming to be saints, these devilish criminals want to change the new order in NNPCL because it does not favour them.

“Let it be known that the Niger Delta region has over 140 ethnic nationalities and just one of these numerous ethnic groups is too infinitesimal, insignificant and too minute to represent the generality of the 139 majority ethnic nationalities of the Niger Delta.

“Today as always, we rise in unison including the majority faction of the IYC to pass a vote of confidence on the GCEO of NNPCL, Bayo Ojulari and solidly stand by him and his transformational leadership and anti corruption posture in the Towers.

“Let those who think they can continue looting the common wealth of Nigeria deposited in the Niger Delta, face us and we will tell the world who they are working for.”