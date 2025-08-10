Niger Delta group urges support for NNPCL GCEO, Ojulari

Comr. Iteveh Nurudeen Ekpokpobe

The Niger Delta Development Agenda (NDDA) has called on stakeholders, opinion leaders, and the Nigerian public to rally behind the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, following what it described as “spurious and politically motivated” allegations against him.

In a statement issued in Warri and signed by its Convener, Comr. Iteveh Nurudeen Ekpokpobe, the NDDA expressed concern over recent claims by a coalition of civil society groups, which at a press conference held at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Headquarters in Abuja, demanded Ojulari’s arrest.

The NDDA dismissed the allegations as fabrications sponsored by enemies of progress, stressing that Ojulari’s leadership has been marked by transparency, accountability, and a drive to transform the Niger Delta’s oil and gas sector.

“Mr. Ojulari’s tenure has introduced groundbreaking initiatives to boost oil production, revamp infrastructure, and empower host communities,” the statement read. “It is no surprise that forces opposed to development and vested interests threatened by his reform-driven leadership are resorting to character assassination.”

The group warned that such attacks, if left unchecked, could distract the NNPCL GCEO from delivering critical projects that impact livelihoods in the oil-producing region and beyond.

The NDDA urged Nigerians to “see through this smear campaign” and support a leader whose vision aligns with the aspirations of both the Niger Delta and the nation. The group vowed to continue monitoring developments and mobilizing support to prevent “enemies of development” from undermining the progress recorded under Ojulari’s leadership.